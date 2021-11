Ночной клуб в Глазго запустит технологию, которая превращает танцы в энергию

What a night on Sunday celebrating our 𝗕𝗢𝗗𝗬𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗧 energy system at the venue with @HONEYDIJON!



𝗕𝗢𝗗𝗬𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗧 is an innovative new method of thermal control that will reduce our site’s energy usage, with potential savings of up to 70 tonnes of carbon a year. pic.twitter.com/EU118GFqjq