Мэрилин Мэнсон анонсировал новый альбом «One Assassination Under God — Chapter 1». Его премьера состоится 22 ноября.
В пластинку войдут девять песен, включая ранее вышедшие «Raise the Red Flag», «As Sick as the Secrets Within» и «Sacrilegious». Это будет первый альбом рокера с релиза 2020 года «We Are Chaos».
Полный трек-лист:
- «One Assassination Under God»
- «No Funeral Without Applause»
- «Nod If You Understand»
- «As Sick as the Secrets Within»
- «Sacrilegious»
- «Death Is Not a Costume»
- «Meet Me In Purgatory»
- «Raise the Red Flag»
- «Sacrifice of the Mass»