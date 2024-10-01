Сегодня / 09:08
Мэрилин Мэнсон анонсировал новый альбом «One Assassination Under God — Chapter 1»

Сегодня в 12:34
Фото: Canal+

Мэрилин Мэнсон анонсировал новый альбом «One Assassination Under God — Chapter 1». Его премьера состоится 22 ноября.

В пластинку войдут девять песен, включая ранее вышедшие «Raise the Red Flag», «As Sick as the Secrets Within» и «Sacrilegious». Это будет первый альбом рокера с релиза 2020 года «We Are Chaos».

Полный трек-лист:

  1. «One Assassination Under God»
  2. «No Funeral Without Applause»
  3. «Nod If You Understand»
  4. «As Sick as the Secrets Within»
  5. «Sacrilegious»
  6. «Death Is Not a Costume»
  7. «Meet Me In Purgatory»
  8. «Raise the Red Flag»
  9. «Sacrifice of the Mass»
