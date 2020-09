Beastie Boys выпустят коллекцию своих лучших хитов

Book. Movie. Music.

Beastie Boys Music is coming out on October 23. It’s a newly revised collection featuring 20 of the band’s classics from their 30+ year career.



It’ll be available digitally, as a 180gram 2LP vinyl set & on CD. You can pre-order now: https://t.co/iCKXaCeLTV pic.twitter.com/Sf3tMjj6hQ