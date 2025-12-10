Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 и Hades II: лонг-лист премии BAFTA Games Awards 2026

Британская академия кино и телевизионных искусств (BAFTA) представила длинный список претендентов на игровую премию 2026 года.
Всего на рассмотрение более 1700 членов академии поступило 255 игр, выпущенных в период с ноября 2024-го по ноябрь 2025 года. Голосование проходило по 17 категориям, включая анимацию, геймдизайн, звук и актерскую работу.
Финалисты (шорт-лист) будут объявлены 12 марта 2026-го, а торжественная церемония награждения состоится 17 апреля 2026 года.
Номинанты на BAFTA Games 2026
Лучшая игра:
- ARC Raiders
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Split Fiction
Анимация:
- Assassin’s Creed Shadows
- Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Dispatch
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Художественное достижение:
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- South of Midnight
- Sword of the Sea
Звуковое достижение:
- ARC Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Split Fiction
- Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2
Лучшая британская игра:
- Atomfall
- Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
- F1 25
- Jurassic World Evolution 3
- Little Nightmares III
- Mafia: The Old Country
- Monument Valley 3
- PowerWash Simulator 2
- Two Point Museum
- Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2
Дебютная игра:
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Consume Me
- Date Everything!
- Despelote
- Dispatch
- Is This Seat Taken?
- The Midnight Walk
- The Rogue Prince of Persia
- Tiny Bookshop
Семейная игра:
- Donkey Kong Bananza
- EA Sports FC 26
- Is This Seat Taken?
- LEGO Party!
- Mario Kart World
- Monument Valley 3
- Pokémon Legends: Z-A
- PowerWash Simulator 2
- Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
- Two Point Museum
Мультиплеер:
- ARC Raiders
- Battlefield 6
- Borderlands 4
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- Dune: Awakening
- Elden Ring Nightreign
- LEGO Party!
- Mario Kart World
- Peak
- Split Fiction
Музыка:
- ARC Raiders
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Dispatch
- Doom: The Dark Ages
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Hollow Knight: Silksong
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
Сюжет:
- Blue Prince
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Dispatch
- Ghost of Yōtei
- Hades II
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
- Split Fiction
- The Alters