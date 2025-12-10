«Кей-поп-охотниц на демонов» назвали прорывом года по версии Time
Джеффри Дин Морган хочет сыграть в экранизации Red Dead Redemption
Мужчина из США нанес на тело 273 автографа знаменитостей
«Хитрый Койот» с Джоном Синой выйдет в российский прокат в августе 2026 года
Вышел отрывок из сказки «Буратино» с Виталией Корниенко и Марком Эйдельштейном. Премьера — 1 января
Второй сезон «Больницы Питт» получил дату премьеры
Дмитрий Нагиев в роли дяди Юры в новом трейлере «Елок-12»
Четвертый сезон сериала «Люпен» с Омаром Си выйдет осенью 2026 года
Австралия стала первой в мире страной, запретившей пользоваться соцсетями детям младше 16 лет
56% россиян хотели бы встречаться с книжными антигероями
Сигурни Уивер может сыграть в сериале по Tomb Raider
Расселл Кроу заявил, что «Гладиатор-2» лишил его персонаж «морального стержня»
Ozon запретит несовершеннолетним покупать конфеты с алкогольной начинкой
В парке Буэнос-Айреса состоялась крупнейшая встреча золотистых ретриверов. Их было 2397!
Кот сбежал от хозяев и пять месяцев выживал в горах
Американец прокатился на аттракционе в Диснейленде 15 тыс. раз
Картину Серова стоимостью 1,5 млн долларов продадут на торгах в Москве
«Вкусно — и точка» выпустит коллекцию игрушек чебурашка
Ной из Ганы строит ковчеги в ожидании масштабного потопа
Центр Гамалеи выпустил первые тестовые серии вакцины от рака
Фонд «Природа и люди» представил благотворительную коллекцию в поддержку лошади Пржевальского
На Московском еврейском кинофестивале обсудят психологию тиктоков и границы юмора
Милли Бобби Браун рассказала, как узнала концовку «Очень странных дел»
В Великобритании подростки массово обращаются к ИИ-чатам за психологической помощью
Каждый двухсотый пароль из утекших баз данных заканчивается на 2024
«Афиша» запустила гиды выходного дня
Ведущий Джимми Киммел продлил контракт с ABC на год
Letterboxd запустит свой стриминговый сервис в 23 странах

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 и Hades II: лонг-лист премии BAFTA Games Awards 2026

Фото: Supergiant Games

Британская академия кино и телевизионных искусств (BAFTA) представила длинный список претендентов на игровую премию 2026 года.

Всего на рассмотрение более 1700 членов академии поступило 255 игр, выпущенных в период с ноября 2024-го по ноябрь 2025 года. Голосование проходило по 17 категориям, включая анимацию, геймдизайн, звук и актерскую работу.

Финалисты (шорт-лист) будут объявлены 12 марта 2026-го, а торжественная церемония награждения состоится 17 апреля 2026 года.


Номинанты на BAFTA Games 2026

Лучшая игра:

  • ARC Raiders
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Split Fiction

Анимация:

  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows
  • Battlefield 6
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Dispatch
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Художественное достижение:

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • South of Midnight
  • Sword of the Sea

Звуковое достижение:

  • ARC Raiders
  • Battlefield 6
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Split Fiction
  • Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2

Лучшая британская игра:

  • Atomfall
  • Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector
  • F1 25
  • Jurassic World Evolution 3
  • Little Nightmares III
  • Mafia: The Old Country
  • Monument Valley 3
  • PowerWash Simulator 2
  • Two Point Museum
  • Vampire: The Masquerade — Bloodlines 2

Дебютная игра:

  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Consume Me
  • Date Everything!
  • Despelote
  • Dispatch
  • Is This Seat Taken?
  • The Midnight Walk
  • The Rogue Prince of Persia
  • Tiny Bookshop

Семейная игра:

  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • EA Sports FC 26
  • Is This Seat Taken?
  • LEGO Party!
  • Mario Kart World
  • Monument Valley 3
  • Pokémon Legends: Z-A
  • PowerWash Simulator 2
  • Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
  • Two Point Museum

Мультиплеер:

  • ARC Raiders
  • Battlefield 6
  • Borderlands 4
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
  • Dune: Awakening
  • Elden Ring Nightreign
  • LEGO Party!
  • Mario Kart World
  • Peak
  • Split Fiction

Музыка:

  • ARC Raiders
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Dispatch
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Сюжет:

  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Dispatch
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades II
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  • Split Fiction
  • The Alters
Расскажите друзьям